Are Adele and Rich Paul married? Her fans have found a potential clue! The 34-year-old singer shared pics from her home to her Instagram on Sunday to celebrate her first Emmy win for her TV concert, "Adele: One Night Only." In a snap showing the trophy sitting on her coffee table, a personalized game that read, "The Paul's" could be seen in the background. Adele did not address her marriage status in the post, she just seemed excited about her big win, that has brought her closer to EGOT status.

