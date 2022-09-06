Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Are Adele & Rich Paul Married? See The Clue Fans Noticed In Her Most Recent Instagram Post!

CLIP09/06/22

Are Adele and Rich Paul married? Her fans have found a potential clue! The 34-year-old singer shared pics from her home to her Instagram on Sunday to celebrate her first Emmy win for her TV concert, "Adele: One Night Only." In a snap showing the trophy sitting on her coffee table, a personalized game that read, "The Paul's" could be seen in the background. Adele did not address her marriage status in the post, she just seemed excited about her big win, that has brought her closer to EGOT status.

NRS2022 E0 3 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: adele, rich paul, marriage, family, Love, relationship, Emmy Award, singer, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.