It turns out baby Archie is a royal Zoom call crasher! The 1-year-old has reportedly picked up an adorable new habit as his parents work from home in California amid the pandemic. Royal expert Omid Scobie revealed that on the latest episode of his podcast, "The HeirPod," that Archie has been wiggling his way on camera during their virtual meetings – something he was delighted to learn as he was reporting for his book. “I loved discovering those details about their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with. And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos,” he said.

