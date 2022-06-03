Main Content

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parents to two pretty special kiddos. The Duchess of Sussex's pal and hairdresser, George Northwood, took to Instagram to share his excitement over reuniting with Meghan and Harry for Queen Elizabeth's historic Platinum Jubilee, while also spilling some sweet details about the couple’s 3-year-old son Archie and 11-month-old daughter Lilibet. "Archie has grown to be the cutest, well-mannered little boy and Lilibet is just beautiful," he shared.

