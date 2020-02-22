Access
WEEKDAYS

Anya Taylor-Joy 'Threw Mad Hints' To Try To Keep Her Extravagant 'Emma' Costumes

CLIP02/21/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Anya Taylor-Joy may have stepped into the shoes of Emma Woodhouse, but she didn't get to keep them! The heroine of Autumn de Wilde's "Emma," a reimagining of the beloved Jane Austen novel, told Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles that she "threw mad hints" that she wanted to keep some of her epic costumes from filming, but wasn't able to do so. "I wanted everything, and I think they're just too expensive and will probably end up in a museum," she said. Anya also took Access through some of her most extravagant real-life looks, including a jaw-dropping outfit she described as her attempt to channel a "vegan Cruella Devil"!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma, jane austen, movies, Film, fashion, style
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Mike Tyson Admits He's Been Watching '90 Day Fiancé' With His Wife In Quarantine
CLIP 08/31/20
Meghan Markle Gets Birthday Wishes From Kate Middleton, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth & More
CLIP 08/04/20
'Teen Mom 2's' Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4
CLIP 08/03/20
How Brian Austin Green Discovered Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Romance: 'I Found Out In My Own Way'
CLIP 08/03/20
Shaggy Reveals Why His Daughter Was 'Unimpressed' Meeting Prince Harry
CLIP 08/03/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Gave Black Labrador This Sentimental Name
CLIP 08/03/20
Caitlyn Jenner Shows Support For Kanye West: He's The 'Most Kind, Loving Human Being'
CLIP 08/03/20
Dwayne Johnson Teams Up To Buy XFL For $15 Million With Ex-Wife Dany Garcia
CLIP 08/03/20
Former Disney Star Ronni Hawk Arrested For Domestic Abuse
CLIP 08/03/20
Prince Louis Has Prince William's Rosy Cheeks & Haircut In Never-Before-Seen Photo
CLIP 08/03/20
Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Engaged To College Sweetheart
CLIP 08/03/20
Did Clare Crawley Drop Out Of 'Bachelorette' & Tayshia Adams Step In? | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 08/03/20
‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Stars Joey King & Taylor Zakhar Perez Enjoy Outdoorsy Vacation
CLIP 08/03/20
Rascal Flatts Say Next Tour May Not Be Their Last: 'Who Knows What's Going To Happen?'
CLIP 08/02/20
Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Give Birth To Baby Boys 1 Day Apart
CLIP 08/02/20
Sebastian Maniscalco Jokes He's Over Family Time In Quarantine: 'We Need To Get Out'
CLIP 08/02/20
Chris Pratt Jokes Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Ready To Pop' On Hiking Date
CLIP 08/02/20
Chris Meloni Shares Story Behind Mariska Hargitay Reunion: ‘Seeing Her Always Makes Me Happy’
CLIP 08/02/20
Adele Debuts Wavy Hair & Twins With Beyoncé In Curve-Hugging 'Black Is King' Look
CLIP 08/01/20
Patricia Heaton 'Completely Forgot' Youngest Son's 21st Birthday
CLIP 08/01/20
Did Sean Penn Quietly Marry Girlfriend Leila George?
CLIP 08/01/20
Al Roker Admits That He’s Living His Best Life In Quarantine
CLIP 08/01/20
Katy Perry's Playful Pregnancy Style
CLIP 07/31/20
'Voice' Alum Cassadee Pope Reveals Boyfriend Sam Palladio Sings On Her New Album
CLIP 07/31/20
Cara Delevingne & Kaia Gerber Get Cozy In Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Cardigan
CLIP 07/31/20
Natalia Dyer Remembers First Film Role In 'Hannah Montana: The Movie'
CLIP 07/31/20
Jaw-Dropping Royal Wedding Tiaras Worn By Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & More
CLIP 07/31/20
Adam Devine Calls Rebel Wilson His 'Work Wife'
CLIP 07/31/20
Elizabeth Smart Says Talking To Kidnapping Survivor For 'Finding Justice' Was 'A Moment Of Empowerment'
CLIP 07/31/20
Meghan Markle Makes Generous Donation To Charity Supporting Refugees & Migrants
CLIP 07/31/20
Watch Charlize Theron Shave Her Head In Epic 'Mad Max' Transformation Throwback
CLIP 07/31/20
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Cleverly Escapes Bedtime With 'Moana' Singalong
CLIP 07/31/20
Bryan Callen, 'The Goldbergs' Star, Accused Of Rape & Sexual Misconduct
CLIP 07/31/20
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Wears Mom's Red Lipstick: 'Someone Was Feeling Themselves'
CLIP 07/31/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Take Kids To Vacation Spot He Visited With Princess Diana (Reports)
CLIP 07/31/20
Courteney Cox Confirms She’s Returning To ‘Scream’ 5
CLIP 07/31/20
Jason Momoa Shirtless Flaunts His Bod As He Gets Hosed Off: 'Hard To Explain This One'
CLIP 07/31/20
Meghan Markle’s Style Evolution: From Royal To Los Angeles Living
CLIP 07/31/20
Regis Philbin Laid To Rest At Alma Mater University Of Notre Dame
CLIP 07/31/20
Alanis Morissette's 3-Year-Old Daughter Adorably Interrupts 'Tonight Show' Performance
CLIP 07/31/20
Kanye West Tweets He Is ‘Quite Alright’ After Kim Kardashian Wyoming Meeting
CLIP 07/31/20
Tyler Cameron Admits Matt James Will Be A Better 'Bachelor' Than He Would've Been | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 07/31/20
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Thank Daughter Zaya At GLAAD Awards
CLIP 07/31/20
2020 GLAAD Awards Best Moments: Dolly Parton, Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X & More!
CLIP 07/31/20
Bryan Cranston Reveals He Had COVID-19 & Recovered: 'I Was One Of The Lucky Ones'
CLIP 07/30/20
Ghislaine Maxwell Case: What Evidence Could Be Released?
CLIP 07/30/20
The Go-Go's Reflect On Their Rise To Fame & Decades-Long Friendship
CLIP 07/30/20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Hospitalization: 'Mental Illness Is Real'
CLIP 07/30/20
Elton John Celebrates 30 Years Of Sobriety With Husband & Sons
CLIP 07/30/20
Denise Richards Spills Tricks To Filming 'Bold & The Beautiful' Amid COVID-19: Mannequins, Wigs & More!
CLIP 07/30/20
Halle Berry Looks Unrecognizable As MMA Fighter In First Look At 'Bruised'
CLIP 07/30/20
Garth Brooks Reveals 24-Year-Old Daughter Tested Positive For COVID-19: 'All You Do Is Pray'
CLIP 07/30/20
Naya Rivera Laid To Rest Near Paul Walker & Nipsey Hussle At Famed Hollywood Cemetery
CLIP 07/30/20
’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Anny & Robert Welcome Baby Girl
CLIP 07/30/20
Vanessa Bryant & La La Anthony Try Not To Laugh While Doing Viral TikTok Challenge
CLIP 07/30/20
Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian & More Shook By Los Angeles Earthquake: 'Nature Is Crazy'
CLIP 07/30/20
Rachel Lindsay Says Becca Kufrin's Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen Is A 'Piece of S**t' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 07/30/20
Ashley Graham Proudly Shows Stretch Marks In Bikini After Giving Birth
CLIP 07/30/20
Katie Holmes & Josh Lucas In ‘The Secret: Dare To Dream’ Exclusive Sneak Peek
CLIP 07/30/20
Blue Ivy Stuns In Gown & Pearls For Beyoncé’s New ‘Black Is King’ Trailer
CLIP 07/30/20
Jessica Simpson Gets Candid About Confronting Childhood Abuser And Giving Her Copy Of Memoir
CLIP 07/30/20
Kim Kardashian Calls Psalm West & True Thompson 'Besties' In Cute Cousins Snap
CLIP 07/30/20
Rihanna Recalls The Moment She Fell In Love With Makeup
CLIP 07/29/20
Greg Kelley Details Road To Freedom In 'Outcry' After Being Falsely Convicted Of Sexual Assault
CLIP 07/29/20
Ciara's Fierce Maternity Fashion Flashback
CLIP 07/29/20
Lori Loughlin Has 'Very Quiet' Birthday Celebration With Family Weeks Before Sentencing (Report)
CLIP 07/29/20
Meghan Markle's Necklace Tribute To Prince Harry Was An Issue With Palace, New Book Says
CLIP 07/29/20
Princess Anne Coaches Mom Queen Elizabeth Through Video Chat
CLIP 07/29/20
Kristian Alfonso Reveals Tom Cruise Tested For Role Of Bo On 'Days Of Our Lives'
CLIP 07/29/20
Rob Lowe On His Wife Dating Keanu Reeves Before Him: 'John Wick, Baby!'
CLIP 07/29/20
Tracy Morgan Calls Divorcing Wife Megan Wollover ‘A Challenging Time’
CLIP 07/29/20
Regis Philbin’s Wife Joy & Daughters Pay Tribute To Late Host: 'He Let Everyone Into His Life'
CLIP 07/29/20
Josh Lucas Wanted To Be On ‘Sex And The City’ Early In His Career: ‘I Auditioned Like Seven Times!’
CLIP 07/29/20
Katie Holmes Wants Costar Josh Lucas To Reunite With Reese Witherspoon For ‘Sweet Home Alabama 2’
CLIP 07/29/20
Jennifer Lopez Got Fired From Retail Job For Dancing Too Much
CLIP 07/29/20
Demi Moore Admits She Felt Lost During Her Marriages: ‘I Changed Myself So Many Times’
CLIP 07/29/20
Prince William Shares The Worst Gift He’s Given Kate Middleton
CLIP 07/29/20
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Gets Tattoo Of Late Brother Benjamin’s Name
CLIP 07/29/20
‘Riverdale’s’ Bernadette Beck Feels Like She Was Cast To Fill A ‘Diversity Quota’
CLIP 07/29/20
Princess Diana’s Niece Amelia Spencer Engaged To Boyfriend Of 11 Years
CLIP 07/29/20
Sister Of Missing Woman Alissa Turney Turns To TikTok To Seek Justice
CLIP 07/29/20
Heidi Klum On Life With Husband Tom Kaulitz: 'He Keeps Me On My Toes'
CLIP 07/28/20
Woman's Life-Threatening Health Scare Sparks 200-Pound Weight Loss Transformation
CLIP 07/28/20
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Go Instagram Official With Flirty Selfie
CLIP 07/28/20
Jennifer Garner's Mom Steals The Show In Can't-Miss Cooking Tutorial
CLIP 07/28/20
Golfer Camilo Villegas' Daughter Dies At 22 Months After Cancer Battle
CLIP 07/28/20
Allyson Felix Says Serena Williams' Tennis Success Post-Baby 'Encouraged' Her As A Mom & Athlete
CLIP 07/28/20
Phillipa Soo Was 'So Moved' By Little Girl Who Saw Herself In 'Hamilton's' Eliza
CLIP 07/28/20
Record Breaking Number Of Black Actors Score 2020 Emmy Nominations
CLIP 07/28/20
Kelly Ripa Shares Biggest Lesson From Regis Philbin
CLIP 07/28/20
Brooklyn Beckham Gushes About Fiancée Nicola Peltz: ‘You Make Me Feel So Special’
CLIP 07/28/20
Jenna Bush Hager & Family Reunite With George & Laura Bush For First Time In 8 Months
CLIP 07/28/20
'Sex And The City' Costume Designer Breaks Down Show's Biggest Trendsetting Fashion Moments
CLIP 07/28/20
Leslie Jones Shocks Laverne Cox With Surprise Emmy Nomination During Live Broadcast
CLIP 07/28/20
Britney Spears Admits She’s 'Demanding Attention' With Full-Body Henna In Tiny Bikini
CLIP 07/28/20
Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey Playfully Joke About 'How To Lose A Guy' Love Fern
CLIP 07/28/20
Laverne Cox Reacts To Surprise Emmy Nomination: 'I Was Confused'
CLIP 07/28/20
Brandy Recalls Moment Whitney Houston Asked Her To Join ‘Cinderella’ Film
CLIP 07/28/20
Charles Melton Reacts To ‘Riverdale’ Costar Vanessa Morgan’s Pregnancy
CLIP 07/28/20
Ed Sheeran Admits His 'Addictive Personality' Made Him Binge Food
CLIP 07/28/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.