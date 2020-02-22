Also available on the NBC app

Anya Taylor-Joy may have stepped into the shoes of Emma Woodhouse, but she didn't get to keep them! The heroine of Autumn de Wilde's "Emma," a reimagining of the beloved Jane Austen novel, told Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles that she "threw mad hints" that she wanted to keep some of her epic costumes from filming, but wasn't able to do so. "I wanted everything, and I think they're just too expensive and will probably end up in a museum," she said. Anya also took Access through some of her most extravagant real-life looks, including a jaw-dropping outfit she described as her attempt to channel a "vegan Cruella Devil"!

