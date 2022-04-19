Main Content

Anya Taylor-Joy Says She & Alexander Skarsgard Would Laugh Their 'Heads Off' On 'The Northman' Set

Anya Taylor-Joy had lots of fun acting alongside Alexander Skarsgard for "The Northman"! "We just have a very good sibling-like relationship, and we had a blast," she told Access Hollywood at the film's premiere. "I mean, there were definitely moments where directly before 'action,' we were just laughing our heads off, and then very quickly you remember you're not supposed to be having a good time." "The Northman" hits theaters on April 22.

