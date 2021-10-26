Main Content

Anya Taylor-Joy On Becoming Famous: 'It's A Significant Life Change So I'm Just Doing My Best'

CLIP10/26/21

Anya Taylor-Joy stars "Last Night in Soho" following her success with Netflix's "The Queens Gambit." During the film's premiere in Los Angeles, she told Access Hollywood how her life has changed since earning worldwide fame, "I think I need to spend a little bit of time with my own thoughts because my reaction to anything that feels overwhelming is that I keep working..." Adding, "It’s a significant life change so I’m just doing my best." "Last Night In Soho" hits theaters on October 29.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night In Soho, Queen's Gambit, Netflix
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.