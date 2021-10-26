Anya Taylor-Joy stars "Last Night in Soho" following her success with Netflix's "The Queens Gambit." During the film's premiere in Los Angeles, she told Access Hollywood how her life has changed since earning worldwide fame, "I think I need to spend a little bit of time with my own thoughts because my reaction to anything that feels overwhelming is that I keep working..." Adding, "It’s a significant life change so I’m just doing my best." "Last Night In Soho" hits theaters on October 29.

