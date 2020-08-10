Also available on the NBC app

Antonio Banderas revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus just in time for his 60th birthday. Instead of celebrating, the actor told fans he will spend his August 10 birthday in quarantine reading, writing, and planning what to do with the years ahead. “I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible,” the “Desperado” star wrote in Spanish, which has been translated.

