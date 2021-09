Also available on the nbc app

Antonia Gentry chatted with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles on the red carpet at the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" about attending the big award show. The "Ginny and Georgia" star shared her excitement over walking her first ever red carpet and revealed how her life has changed since the hit show premiered on Netflix. Plus, Antonia broke down the chic look she wore for the evening.

