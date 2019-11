Also available on the NBC app

Following Evangeline Lilly telling Jimmy Kimmel she was once mistaken for Julia Roberts on an airplane, "Ant-Man and The Wasp" star Paul Rudd shares with Access his own case of airplane mistaken identity. Plus, Paul dishes on what it means to him to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, the actor shares what his kids were most interested in when they came to the film's set.

