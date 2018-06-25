'Ant-Man & The Wasp's' Evangeline Lilly On Having Her Kids On Set & If She'll Appear In Next 'Avengers' Film

Also available on the NBC app

Evangeline Lilly chats with Access about how playing The Wasp in "Ant-Man and The Wasp" was a bit of fantasy fulfillment. And, the actress discusses what it means to her to have her superhero character name in the title of a Marvel film – the first time for an MCU film. Then, the actress discusses putting on the suit and having her kids on set. Plus, will The Wasp be in the next "Avengers" film?

