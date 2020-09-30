Also available on the nbc app

Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a huge impact on his "Hamilton" co-star Anthony Ramos. "Lin has done so much for me in my life, just in general," the "In The Heights" actor told All Access' Sibley Scoles, adding that the Broadway icon once told him something that "stuck so hard." "I cracked a joke, and I felt a little self-conscious about how I said it. And I said, 'Yo, sometimes I just be a little too hood. I need to, like, change the way I speak, man, 'cause I don't think people can get me." He's like, 'Yo, papa, you never need to change the way you speak. You just need to make sure people understand you,'" Anthony recalled. Anthony also discussed his new powerful new song "Stop" and his work with Voto Latino.

Appearing: