Anthony Michael Hall is back on "The Goldbergs"! The actor tells Access Hollywood about joining the ABC comedy in another guest-star appearance, this time as a guidance counselor who might not have the best advice for young Adam (Sean Giambrone). After previously paying tribute to his character in "National Lampoon's Vacation," how does Anthony's new "Goldbergs" stint honor his past work in other classic '80s comedies? He also looks back at his time on "Saturday Night Live" with Robert Downey Jr. and teases his upcoming role as Tommy Doyle in "Halloween Kills." Check out Anthony Michael Hall in "The Goldbergs" Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 8/7c.

