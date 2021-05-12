Also available on the nbc app

Anthony Mackie is diving into new territory in "Solos"! "It was difficult and scary, and I didn't know what would happen or how it would come out, but it was exciting," he said of playing two characters at once in the upcoming Amazon Original series. He added, "I've seen movies like this, I've seen episodes of television like this, but I've never seen a Black actor be given the opportunity to just be an honest human being. … The level of humanity in this character was something that I've never experienced." Anthony also explained where he was when he heard news of a potential fourth "Captain America" film and reveals that he hasn't been put in the loop about it just yet: "I haven't heard anything!" "Solos" premieres May 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

