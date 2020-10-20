Also available on the nbc app

Anthony Mackie will never forget the first time he met Chadwick Boseman. While discussing his new film "Synchronic," the actor told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the way he first crossed paths his late "Avengers" co-star. The two ran into each other at Howard University in 1998, where then-student Chadwick was directing a play. "My girlfriend at the time was like, 'Yo, you should come meet my friend Chad,'" Anthony recalled. "So I walk in, and he's in an office chair spinning around the theater by himself. And I'm like, 'Yo, what's up, man?' He goes, 'Don't break my vibe.'" Anthony and "Synchronic" co-star Jamie Dornan also told Access about the bond they built before filming and revealed if their respective kids understand their fame. "Synchronic" is in theaters and drive-ins Oct. 23.

