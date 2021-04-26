Also available on the nbc app

A lot of viewers were shocked this year watching the 2021 Academy Awards. Many thought the Oscar award for Best Actor would have went to the late Chadwick Boseman for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” But to many people’s dismay, Anthony Hopkins won for his role in “The Father” and didn’t even attend the show or have a speech. The order of awards being announced was also rearranged this year, traditionally Best Picture is the last announcement but this year it was set to end on the Best Actor reveal, seemingly like the producers thought Boseman was set to win.

