Also available on the nbc app

In a surprising ending to the 2021 Oscars, actor Anthony Hopkins took home the win for Best actor for his role in “The Father” beating out Chadwick Boseman to the upset of many. While the 83-year-old actor, who made history as the oldest person to win an Academy Award, didn’t attend the awards show, he did release an acceptance video early Monday morning paying tribute to his late nominee and admitted to being asleep during the show.

Appearing: