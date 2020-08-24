Also available on the nbc app

Anthony Anderson knows how to have a good time! The "Black-ish" star chatted with Access Daily's Scott Evans about earning his ninth Emmy nomination, revealing that he plans to moon the camera if he takes home the Best Actor trophy during this year's virtual ceremony. "I will be naked under my tuxedo robe with my full ass out," Anthony promised. "In the event that I win, I will literally and figuratively show my ass!" The comedian also dished on his partnership with Autotrader for National Dog Day on Aug. 26.

Appearing: