Ant Anstead is a big fan of being a dad to his son Hudson. The "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" star took to Instagram to share a sweet pic of the two sharing an adorable moment of the father-son duo. In the snapshot, the 43-year-old tries to steal a smooch from the three-year-old as the little tot smiled ear-to-ear looking at him.

