Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Team Slams ‘Untrue Narrative’ That They Wanted A More Private Life
CLIP 12/09/22
Main Content
Ant Anstead is enjoying a boy’s night in with his son Hudson. On Wednesday, the “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” star shared a photo smiling with his son on his Instagram Story writing “BBQ night together.” In the snap, the 43-year-old sports a beanie and ear-to-ear smile as he holds onto his laughing three-year-old son. The photo comes after Christina Hall and a source close to Ant confirmed to Access Hollywood that they reached a custody agreement for their son.