Ant Anstead Shares Photo With Son Hudson After Finalizing Custody Agreement With Christina Hall

CLIP12/08/22

Ant Anstead is enjoying a boy’s night in with his son Hudson. On Wednesday, the “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” star shared a photo smiling with his son on his Instagram Story writing “BBQ night together.” In the snap, the 43-year-old sports a beanie and ear-to-ear smile as he holds onto his laughing three-year-old son. The photo comes after Christina Hall and a source close to Ant confirmed to Access Hollywood that they reached a custody agreement for their son.

