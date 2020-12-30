Also available on the nbc app

Ant Anstead is opening up about his road to healing following his split from wife Christina Anstead after less than two years of marriage. In his first interview since the split, Ant is getting candid about how tough that time was. He told People he was in "a very dark place," explaining, "It really hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed. I reached this turning point where I was either going to dwell in the darkness or I was just going to slap myself around the face a few times and say, 'Wake up; you’re incredibly blessed. Focus on all the great things.'"

