Ant Anstead is focusing on his healing following his split from Christina Anstead. The "Wheeler Dealers" co-host revealed on Instagram that he's been taking part on a post-breakup program in the weeks since his wife of less than two years publicly announced their separation. He chose a five-week course called "The Breakup Recovery Recipe," from Create the Love, a platform founded by human connection specialist Mark Groves. "I am now on day 30 of this, and I have to say it's been a lifeline for me!” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “If anyone else out there needs this DO IT!"

