Ant Anstead is looking a bit different these days. One month after announcing his split from wife Christina Anstead, the "Wheelers Dealers" co-host surprised fans on Instagram with a full-body shot of himself on set in all black with fake tattoos. The photo quickly raised concerns about the 41-year-old's health, with one person commenting that he appeared "thinner." The British TV personality replied, "23 pounds. Don't worry I will get it back on." When another offered to whip him up a big batch of chocolate chip cookies, he responded enthusiastically, "DONE! Send them immediately." Ant and Christina confirmed their separation in September 2020 following less than two years of marriage. They share one child together, 13-month-old son Hudson.

