Ansel Elgort Wants An Open Relationship Without The Sex: I'd Like 'To Find A Lot More Love'

Ansel Elgort has an unconventional take on modern romance. In a new interview with Britain's The Times, the "Baby Driver" star explained that he's looking "to find a lot more love" before turning 30. Despite being in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan since high school, however, Ansel explained that his desire to expand their boundaries "doesn't need to be sexual" – and cited his affection for friend and former co-star Shailene Woodley as an example.

