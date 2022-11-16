Main Content

Ansel Elgort & His Longtime Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Split After Nearly A Decade Together

Ansel Elgort and his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan have called it quits. The 26-year-old ballerina confirmed to E! News on Tuesday at the Brooklyn Museum that she and the 28-year-old actor have broken up and she is currently "single." Violetta described to the outlet what it's like being on her own now, after she dated the "Baby Driver" actor for nearly a decade. "I think it's fun. Focus on your work and your passions," she said. The former couple started dating in high school.

