Annie Murphy On Salma Hayek Playing Her In ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: ‘I Thought I Was Hallucinating’

CLIP06/16/23

Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy formed a strong friendship on the set of “Black Mirror.” “I really loved the moments when we bond, you know behind the couch,” Salma told Access Hollywood. The actresses met while co-starring in the anthology series’ upcoming Season 6 premiere episode “Joan is Awful.” In the episode, Salma plays Annie and while chatting with Access, the “Schitt’s Creek” alum admitted it was weird watching the “House of Gucci” star play her. “I thought I was hallucinating when I found out,” Annie told Access. “I mean it definitely proved to me that we are in fact living in some kind of simulated experience because in what normal real world would that ever happen.” Salma also gushed over “Schitt’s Creek” admitting she is “obsessed” with the show. “Black Mirror” Season 6 hits Netflix on June 15.

