Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

'Annie Live!'s' Celina Smith Has Best Reaction To Message From 'The Flash's' Candice Patton

CLIP12/02/21
Also available on the nbc app

Celina Smith is taking on the iconic role of Annie on NBC's "Annie Live!" Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans chatted with the 12-year-old, who revealed how she find out she nabbed the part and what it's been like to work with Taraji P. Henson. Plus, Celina – who is a huge fan of "The Flash" – when Access surprised her with a video message from actress Candice Patton! "Annie Live!" airs Dec. 2 at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing:
Tags: annie live, celina smith, the flash, candice patton, celebrity, interview
S2021 E01 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.