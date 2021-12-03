Wanna One Dishes On Their Upcoming Reunion At 2021 MAMA
Celina Smith is taking on the iconic role of Annie on NBC's "Annie Live!" Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans chatted with the 12-year-old, who revealed how she find out she nabbed the part and what it's been like to work with Taraji P. Henson. Plus, Celina – who is a huge fan of "The Flash" – when Access surprised her with a video message from actress Candice Patton! "Annie Live!" airs Dec. 2 at 8/7c on NBC.