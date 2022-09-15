Main Content

Anne Heche’s final film “Girl in Room 13” was deeply personal to the late star. “She wanted to shed light on a very complicated topic, but it is because she as a child had gone through some really painful abuses,” director Elisabeth Rohm told Access Hollywood. In the Lifetime film, Anne plays the mother of a girl who is addicted to opioids and gets kidnapped and sold to human traffickers. “Girl in Room 13” premieres on Saturday, Sept. 17 on Lifetime.

