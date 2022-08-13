Anne Heche's ex-husband is thanking her for all she brought into his life. Coley Laffoon shared a heartfelt Instagram message in the late actress' honor following the news that she was declared legally dead one week after a car accident. Laffoon reflected on Heche's memory and expressed gratitude for the condolences he and his family have received, promising to take care of their 20-year-old son, Homer.

NR S0 E0 4 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight