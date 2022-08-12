Authorities have revealed that preliminary testing indicates Anne Heche had drugs in her system after a car crash that left her in a coma last week. A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer tells NBC News that a blood draw "revealed the presence of drugs," adding that a second test would be done to rule out any substances or medications administered to her at the hospital. In a statement to NBC News on Monday, the actress' rep shared that her client was in critical condition.

