Anne Heche is being taken off life support more than one week after she was hospitalized for injuries sustained in a horrific car crash. A rep for the actress confirmed the latest development to NBC News on Sunday. The 53-year-old was previously declared legally dead from an anoxic brain injury but her heart was kept beating amid a search for organ recipients. According to Heche's rep, multiple organs were set to be transplanted.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight