Anne Heche's family is sharing a heartbreaking update after the actress was involved in a fiery car crash late last week, revealing that the 53-year-old isn't going to make it. "She is not expected to survive," her rep told NBC News in a statement. In 2017, the "Six Days Seven Nights" star opened up to Access Hollywood about how she hopes to be remembered at the premiere for her movie "The Last Word." "That I made my children happy and gave them a life that they love," she affectionately said.

