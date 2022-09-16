In a new memoir set to be released posthumously, Anne Heche is reportedly opening up about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. "Call Me Anne," which is set to be released in January, comes just one month after the actress died in car accident in Los Angeles. "I simply fell in love...What, why, and how I fell in love with a person instead of their gender, I would have loved to have answered if anyone had asked, but as I said earlier, no one ever did," she wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter.

