Main Content

Anne Heche Reflects On Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Posthumous Memoir: 'I Simply Fell In Love'

CLIP09/16/22

In a new memoir set to be released posthumously, Anne Heche is reportedly opening up about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. "Call Me Anne," which is set to be released in January, comes just one month after the actress died in car accident in Los Angeles. "I simply fell in love...What, why, and how I fell in love with a person instead of their gender, I would have loved to have answered if anyone had asked, but as I said earlier, no one ever did," she wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Anne Heche, Ellen DeGeneres, book, memoir
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.