Main Content

Anne Heche Mourned By Close Friend Nancy Davis: 'I Will Miss Her Terribly'

CLIP08/12/22

Anne Heche's loved ones are paying tribute to what they'll always treasure about her. The actress' close friend, Nancy Davis, honored Heche in a touching Instagram tribute on Friday, one week after she was hospitalized following a horrific car accident. Davis posted a series of throwback photos of her and Heche and penned a moving caption about the 53-year-old's best qualities.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Anne Heche, anne heche dead, anne heche death, deaths, celebrity deaths
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.