Anne Hathaway's Husband Once Made Her Jewelry With A Secret Message For The Met Gala

Anne Hathaway wore a tiny token from her husband Adam Shulman at the 2013 Met Gala! During a fashion flashback with All Access, the "Modern Love" actress revealed that her man handmade her a very fitting set of jewelry for the punk-themed event. "My husband made me the coolest rings that night [that read] 'PTFO' – and it was 'peace the f**k out,'" she said. Anne also reflected on the pink Brandon Maxwell dress she wore while debuting her baby bump this summer and gushed over her "favorite red carpet look of all time." "Modern Love" premieres Oct. 18 on Amazon Prime.

