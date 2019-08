Also available on the NBC app

Access' Kit Hoover asks former Oscars host Anne Hathaway and her "Serenity" co-star Matthew McConaughey the burning questions of the moment – why can't the Academy Awards find a host? Plus, who does Matthew think would make a great producer of the show? And, the pair tell Kit how they'd like to see the show change. "Serenity" hits theaters in late January 2019.

