Anne Hathaway Says She Explained Her Weight Gain To Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors

Anne Hathaway is slamming body shamers. In Glamour’s June/July issue, the mother of one – who's packing on some muscle for an upcoming role – explained why she felt the need to announce her weight gain on Instagram, telling the mag she wanted to avoid pregnancy chatter. See what else Anne shared about how she handles rumors. Read Anne's full interview with Glamour: https://www.glamour.com/story/anne-hathaway-june-july-2018-cover-story

