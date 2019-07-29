Also available on the NBC app

Anne Hathaway is opening up about her journey to conceive her second child. In an Associated Press video, the "Modern Love" actress explained that she, like many other women, dealt with feelings of isolation and self-doubt in the lead-up to getting pregnant. Anne also explained why she decided to make her fertility ups and downs public, telling the outlet that she wanted others experiencing difficulty to know that they "had a sister" in her.

Appearing: