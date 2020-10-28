Also available on the nbc app

Anne Hathaway spoke to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about starring in the remake of Roald Dahl's "The Witches." The actress opened up about being pregnant with her youngest son, Jack, while shooting the movie and revealed why she doesn't want her two kids to see her in costume as the Grand High Witch. "I will never show my children this film," she said. "If they discover it on their own, that is beyond me. Can you imagine your mother tucking you in at night and staring at you lovingly, but then knowing that her face can do that thing? No, no, no, no, no. It interrupts so many important things that we have going for us." Check out "The Witches" streaming now on HBO Max.

