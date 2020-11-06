Also available on the nbc app

Anne Hathaway is expressing her remorse amid backlash over her recent film. The Oscar winner shared an apology on Instagram to people with limb differences who were hurt by her portrayal of the Grand High Witch in the new HBO Max film "The Witches." “As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened," she wrote in part, promising kids with limb differences that she’d “do better.”

