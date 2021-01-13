Also available on the nbc app

Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor got to know one another while filming their pandemic-set heist film "Locked Down." The stars share with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover that they were fans of each other's work before working together on the HBO Max project and reveal what their first impressions were on set. Anne and Chiwetel go on to confess their quarantine vices and what careers they'd have if they weren't actors – and Anne calls out Chiwetel for his musical past as a backup singer! Plus, the Oscar winner reflects on her breakout turn in "The Princess Diaries" ahead of the film's 20th anniversary. "Locked Down" premieres on HBO Max Jan. 14.

Appearing: