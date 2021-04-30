Main Content

Anne Douglas, Widow Of Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas, Dies Days After 102th Birthday

Anne Douglas, the widow of late Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, has died at the age of 102. The film publicist and philanthropist passed peacefully at her Beverly Hills home on Thursday afternoon, her family announced in a statement to NBC News. Anne celebrated her birthday less than a week before her passing – a milestone that was celebrated by stepson Michael Douglas and stepdaughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jonas on social media.

