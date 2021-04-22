Also available on the nbc app

AnnaLynne McCord is opening up about her mental health and her Dissociative Identity Disorder diagnosis. In this exclusive interview with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover the “90210” talks about her experience with DID as well as misconceptions about the diagnosis as portrayed in popular media. She also opens up about the moment when she “integrated” her “others” saying that she’s now a “whole person.” AnnaLynne’s podcast “Unzipped” launches May 12th with a new episode dropping every Wednesday.

