AnnaLynne McCord joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover for Access Daily to chat about her upcoming Lifetime movie, “Feliz NaviDAD” which she stars in alongside Mario. The actress admits that she’s never seen one episode of “Saved By the Bell” when she was growing up. “I had a little bit of a conservative upbringing and by little bit, I mean a lot. I was allowed to watch ‘Little House on the Prairie’ which incidentally on TBS came on right after ‘Saved By The Bell’ so ‘Saved By The Bell’s’ credits would be running and we had to mute it.” Adding, “It was so scandalous.” “Feliz NaviDAD” airs on Lifetime November 21 at 8PM.

