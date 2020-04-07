Also available on the NBC app

The coronavirus pandemic has hit close to home for Anna Wintour. Vogue's editor-in-chief revealed in a candid video on the magazine's Instagram page that her doctor son, Charles Shaffer, is now self-quarantining after working in a hospital ICU and falling "quite ill." Anna did not provide details about Charles' symptoms or specify whether he's tested for COVID-19, but she did say that his focus remains on recovering in order to continue fighting on the front lines.

