Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Expecting First Child With Husband Francesco Carrozzini

CLIP07/09/21
Anna Wintour is going to be a grandma of three! Bee Shaffer, the daughter of Vogue's longtime editor-in-chief, is expecting her first kiddo with hubby Francesco Carrozzini, according to multiple reports. The 33-year-old was spotted earlier this week cradling her growing baby bump while vacationing in Italy with her husband, who is the son of late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani.

