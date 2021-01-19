Also available on the nbc app

Anna Paquin hasn't entirely shut the door on "True Blood." The "Flack" actress told Access Hollywood that while she doesn't "know anything" about the current reboot in the works at HBO Max (which reportedly didn't have any members of the original cast attached as of last month, per Variety), she would be more than down to reunite with her former TV family in some capacity. "That was one of the greatest experiences of my life. If there was a way for any of our original 'True Blood' family to come back together, I'm sure all of us would be in, in some way," she said, referring to both the cast and crew. Plus, Anna shared details on what makes "Flack" such a must-watch show. Season 1 of "Flack" becomes available on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 22.

