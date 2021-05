Also available on the nbc app

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn, is all grown up. The 14-year-old and her dad, Larry Birkhead, made their annual trip to the Kentucky Derby again this year. The duo matched in different shades of blues for the 2021 race. Larry marked the occasion with pictures on Instagram and quipped that his daughter “finished first” in her unique Jovani pantsuit and matching flower fascinator.

