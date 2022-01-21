Main Content

Anna Kendrick And Bill Hader Have Been Dating For Over A Year (Report)

CLIP01/20/22

Are Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader dating? According to a new report from People, a source told the publication that the pair have been "quietly dating" for over a year. "Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They met years ago. She's hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie," the source told the publication. Access Hollywood has reached out to the pair for comment.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, celebrity couples, Pitch Perfect, Rachel Bilson
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.