Are Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader dating? According to a new report from People, a source told the publication that the pair have been "quietly dating" for over a year. "Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They met years ago. She's hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie," the source told the publication. Access Hollywood has reached out to the pair for comment.

