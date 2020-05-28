Also available on the nbc app

Anna Kendrick isn't holding back about her "Love Life." The actress tells Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez about her new HBO Max series, which chronicles 10 years of her character's journey to finding The One. Can Anna relate to modern romance tactics, including online dating? And, the Oscar nominee reveals her first celebrity crush and which Hollywood power pair is her pick for ultimate #couplegoals. "Love Life" is available on HBO Max now.

Appearing: