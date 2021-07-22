Main Content

Anna Faris Reveals She Secretly Married Michael Barrett: ‘He’s Now My Husband’

CLIP07/22/21
Anna Faris is a Mrs! The “House Bunny” actress accidentally let it slip that she and her fiancé Michael Barrett secretly tied the knot! “My fiancé’s right…he’s now my husband,” Anna said on a new episode of her podcast “Unqualified.” The couple sparked marriage speculation when Michael was seen wearing a wedding band on his finger recently. “Yes, we eloped… I’m sorry. I didn’t know… I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can’t say fiancé anymore,” Anna said. This is the third marriage for Anna, who shares son Jack with her ex-Chris Pratt. Michael also has children from a previous relationship. Congratulations to the happy couple!

